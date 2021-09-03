BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) is Provident Investment Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Provident Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises about 4.6% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $47,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in BlackRock by 130.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLK stock traded down $8.04 on Friday, hitting $942.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,558. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $531.39 and a 12-month high of $959.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $897.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $833.26. The stock has a market cap of $143.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $953.31.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.