BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (BGT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on September 30th

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE BGT opened at $13.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.71. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $13.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) by 76.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 365,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $4,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

