BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $11.21 and a 52 week high of $13.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.08.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

