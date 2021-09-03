BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:BGY)

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of BGY opened at $6.45 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,735,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030,149 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $70,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

