BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

NYSE:BGR opened at $8.90 on Friday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,281,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,045 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $12,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

