BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.10% of BlackLine worth $6,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BL. Barclays PLC grew its position in BlackLine by 28.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,741,000 after buying an additional 46,922 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackLine by 22.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,006,000 after buying an additional 40,393 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 107.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 886,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,091,000 after purchasing an additional 459,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 3.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

BL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.30.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $53,924.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,919,144.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.37, for a total transaction of $1,033,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,183 shares in the company, valued at $16,661,486.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,948 shares of company stock valued at $13,574,145. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BL stock opened at $113.83 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $77.23 and a one year high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.97 and a beta of 0.90.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.99 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

