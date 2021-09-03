Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Overweight

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $11.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE:BSM opened at $10.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 1.57. Black Stone Minerals has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $11.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $58.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.84 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 19.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $74,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $2,547,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,942,000 after purchasing an additional 918,817 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 92,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 18,886 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $569,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 437,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 91,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

