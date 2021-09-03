Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $10.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97. Black Stone Minerals has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $11.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.57.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $58.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.84 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 33.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 170.21%.

In other news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $74,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSM. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 12,850 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. 17.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

