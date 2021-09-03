BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) PT Raised to $152.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $141.00 to $152.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $83.62 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.80.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $85.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.14. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $71.35 and a 1-year high of $92.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.