BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) had its target price lifted by Northland Securities from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BLFS. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.44.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $55.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.25. BioLife Solutions has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $60.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 931.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 102.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.80 and its 200 day moving average is $40.08.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%. Research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CFO Greef Roderick De sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $29,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,649,818.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $407,323.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,010,658.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,775 shares of company stock valued at $10,617,566. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth $2,684,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 4,712.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6,204.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth $3,979,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth $37,191,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

