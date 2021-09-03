Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Barrett Asset Management LLC

Barrett Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 27.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at about $1,902,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its stake in Biogen by 50.2% during the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIIB traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $335.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,632. The stock has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Cowen raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price objective on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $396.68.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

