Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) SVP Brenda S. Furlow Sells 5,000 Shares

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.66, for a total value of $2,528,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,381,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of TECH stock opened at $510.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $228.66 and a 12-month high of $513.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $471.51 and its 200 day moving average is $427.64.
Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne by 211.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.64.
About Bio-Techne
Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.
