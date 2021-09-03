Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) SVP Brenda S. Furlow Sells 5,000 Shares

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.66, for a total value of $2,528,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,381,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $510.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $228.66 and a 12-month high of $513.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $471.51 and its 200 day moving average is $427.64.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne by 211.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.64.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.