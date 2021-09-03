BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) vs. Ezenia! (OTCMKTS:EZEN) Head to Head Analysis

Ezenia! (OTCMKTS:EZEN) and BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ezenia! and BIO-key International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ezenia! N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BIO-key International $2.84 million 9.20 -$9.67 million N/A N/A

Ezenia! has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BIO-key International.

Profitability

This table compares Ezenia! and BIO-key International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ezenia! N/A N/A N/A BIO-key International -135.97% -33.17% -29.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ezenia! and BIO-key International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ezenia! 0 0 0 0 N/A BIO-key International 0 0 1 0 3.00

BIO-key International has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 79.64%. Given BIO-key International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BIO-key International is more favorable than Ezenia!.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.9% of BIO-key International shares are held by institutional investors. 28.5% of Ezenia! shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of BIO-key International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Ezenia! has a beta of 3.65, meaning that its share price is 265% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIO-key International has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ezenia! beats BIO-key International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ezenia! Company Profile

Ezenia!, Inc. engages in providing real time communication, conferencing, and collaboration solutions to corporate, government and commercial networks. Its products allow individuals and groups to interact and share information in a natural, spontaneous way through voice-to-voice, face-to-face, mouse-to-mouse, or keyboard-to-keyboard flexibly, securely and in real time. The firm InfoWorkSpace software product enables voice communication, secure messaging, white boarding and virtual workspaces including local area networks and wide area networks and its MxM Secure software product enables real-time secure messaging and information sharing for both the commercial and federal markets. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.

BIO-key International Company Profile

BIO-key International, Inc. engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform. The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification. It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries. The company was founded on January 7, 1993 and is headquartered in Wall, NJ.

