Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO Sells $4,941,800.00 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.09, for a total value of $4,941,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John R. Rettig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, John R. Rettig sold 5,800 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total transaction of $1,215,448.00.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $287.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.19 and a fifty-two week high of $292.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.50. The company has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of -245.69 and a beta of 2.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BILL shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Bill.com by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,853 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,525,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,879,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Bill.com by 2,827.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,442,000 after acquiring an additional 793,227 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

