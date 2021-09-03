BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Reduces Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 87.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 77,537 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Newmont were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,767,761,000 after buying an additional 2,076,774 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Newmont by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,175,000 after buying an additional 1,937,966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Newmont by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,631,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $580,502,000 after buying an additional 1,892,134 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Newmont by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,677,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,352,000 after buying an additional 1,652,823 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,924,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,975,000 after buying an additional 937,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $58.71 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.97.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

NEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a $82.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $36,417.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,106. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $29,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,187. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

