BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases New Holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in AMERCO during the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AMERCO by 23.6% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 22,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AMERCO by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 465,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Winmill & CO. Inc. increased its stake in AMERCO by 6.5% during the first quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in AMERCO during the first quarter valued at about $760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

Get AMERCO alerts:

UHAL stock opened at $664.19 on Friday. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $345.19 and a 1-year high of $677.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $611.47 and its 200-day moving average is $593.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $9.54. AMERCO had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 47.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.

In related news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow acquired 81,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $551.76 per share, for a total transaction of $45,139,485.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,896,875.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.