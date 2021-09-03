BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Makes New $610,000 Investment in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 42,735 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.1% during the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 13,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.36 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HBAN. Raymond James raised Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.03.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

