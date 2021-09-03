BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Lowers Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 38.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.14.

ZM opened at $295.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $363.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.43. The firm has a market cap of $86.95 billion, a PE ratio of 101.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.20 and a 1 year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.20, for a total transaction of $1,971,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total value of $3,662,763.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 322,024 shares of company stock valued at $118,480,343. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.