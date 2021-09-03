BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.45.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $221,693.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,019 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,438.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,535 shares of company stock valued at $5,201,698. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALB opened at $244.03 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $79.06 and a twelve month high of $248.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.35 and a 200-day moving average of $173.68. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.56.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.86%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

