BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,910,000 after buying an additional 36,156 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.4% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 36,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 7.2% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $327.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.57 and a 12 month high of $327.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.25.

In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total value of $778,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,496.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total transaction of $932,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,683 shares of company stock worth $7,092,284 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

