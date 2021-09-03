Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Shares Gap Down to $42.29

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.29, but opened at $41.35. Betterware de Mexico shares last traded at $41.14, with a volume of 26 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Betterware de Mexico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $129.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.95 million. Analysts expect that Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.4219 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Betterware de Mexico’s payout ratio is 359.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWMX. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Betterware de Mexico during the second quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Betterware de Mexico during the second quarter worth $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Betterware de Mexico during the first quarter worth $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Betterware de Mexico by 92.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Betterware de Mexico during the first quarter worth $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

About Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

