BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Short Interest Up 19.7% in August

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,070,000 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the July 29th total of 16,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in BEST by 5,791.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,943 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in BEST during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in BEST during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BEST in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BEST in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of BEST stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market cap of $527.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.52. BEST has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $4.19.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.38). BEST had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 150.67%. On average, research analysts predict that BEST will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BEST Company Profile

BEST, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Express Delivery, Freight Delivery, Supply Chain Management, Global Logistics Services, Ucargo Services, and Capital Services. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

