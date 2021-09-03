Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 84,476 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,563,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,476 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 2.05% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $135,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 55,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWB traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.45. 25,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,139. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $65.48 and a 1-year high of $92.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.30.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

