Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 109,127 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,575,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,127 shares during the period. American Tower makes up approximately 0.9% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of American Tower worth $425,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 116.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 70.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

NYSE AMT traded up $2.93 on Thursday, reaching $300.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,795,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,227. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $281.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.92. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $300.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.95 billion, a PE ratio of 60.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,346 shares of company stock worth $2,330,105. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

