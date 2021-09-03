Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,425,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,782 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.53% of Match Group worth $229,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,182,791,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Match Group by 122.4% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,034,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,790 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,150,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,158 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,204,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,400,000 after acquiring an additional 937,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 26.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,298,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,462,000 after acquiring an additional 691,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.22.

MTCH stock traded up $8.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,474,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,828. The stock has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.72. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.25 and a 1-year high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.07 million. Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. As a group, analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $832,290.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

