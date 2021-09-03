Bessemer Group Inc. Has $94.14 Million Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,025,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.57% of The Carlyle Group worth $94,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 71,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $41,968.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $234,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,133,101 shares of company stock valued at $543,529,613. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.45.

CG stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.93. 17,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,491. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.40. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.48 and a twelve month high of $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%. On average, analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

