Bessemer Group Inc. Has $136.26 Million Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 921,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 37,561 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $136,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 552.0% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

NYSE A traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $179.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,030. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.76 and a 1-year high of $178.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.67 and its 200 day moving average is $140.00. The firm has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a PE ratio of 55.63, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Societe Generale raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.77.

In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at $11,921,146.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $285,556.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,099,598.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,901 shares of company stock valued at $6,023,274.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.