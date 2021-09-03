Bessemer Group Inc. Has $127.21 Million Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,241,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,070 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $127,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.48. The company had a trading volume of 25,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,864. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.38. The company has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $60.16 and a one year high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. Research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

Several research firms recently commented on PRU. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

