Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,116,702 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,302 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $157,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,856,415 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,933,537,000 after acquiring an additional 231,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,297,352 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,020,213,000 after acquiring an additional 573,176 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,884,021 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,885,866,000 after acquiring an additional 495,284 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,626,107 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,780,534,000 after acquiring an additional 411,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,533,911 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,159,160,000 after acquiring an additional 65,566 shares in the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Cowen upped their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

WMT traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.17. The company had a trading volume of 119,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,315,199. The stock has a market cap of $418.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.96. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 754,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total value of $112,028,534.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 415,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.52, for a total value of $58,389,713.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,310,461.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,523,551 shares of company stock worth $3,571,851,863. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

