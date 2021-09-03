Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,652,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,916 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 1.97% of IAA worth $144,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IAA by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,572,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,274,000 after buying an additional 1,118,039 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in IAA by 5.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,812,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,246,000 after buying an additional 181,365 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in IAA by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,516,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,895,000 after buying an additional 222,865 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in IAA by 7.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,380,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,770,000 after buying an additional 227,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in IAA by 0.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,687,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,197,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NYSE:IAA traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,580. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. IAA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.95.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $445.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.86 million. IAA had a return on equity of 266.73% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

