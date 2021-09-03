Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 9,697 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 758,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,697 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $209,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 326.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,325 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.57, for a total transaction of $1,065,895.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,467 shares of company stock valued at $110,053,948 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $4.11 on Thursday, reaching $337.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,720. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.55 and a 52-week high of $338.12. The company has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.36, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.65.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

