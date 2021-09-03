Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 8,419 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 662,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 8,419 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 1.35% of The Cooper Companies worth $262,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Cooper Companies by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.79.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,398.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COO traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $450.37. 258,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,076. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $304.92 and a 12-month high of $455.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $419.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

