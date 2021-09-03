Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 3,474 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 505,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $202,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 60.3% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 195.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFX stock traded up $7.05 on Thursday, hitting $404.61. The stock had a trading volume of 250,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,075. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $392.47 and a 200 day moving average of $403.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $312.33 and a 12-month high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total transaction of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,452.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,411 shares of company stock valued at $7,207,219. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TFX. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.80.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

