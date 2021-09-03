Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 105,947 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,167,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,947 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $120,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EW. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 37.2% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 414,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after purchasing an additional 11,787 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $120.60. 16,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,510,311. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $120.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.20. The company has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a PE ratio of 51.76, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $782,295.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,956,008.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.23, for a total value of $3,164,836.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at $22,659,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,510 shares of company stock valued at $12,882,047 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

