Berry Data (BRY) Trading Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Berry Data has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Berry Data has a market cap of $2.30 million and $653,302.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Berry Data coin can currently be bought for $1.15 or 0.00002280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00066260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.40 or 0.00131799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.90 or 0.00154619 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 69.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,965.35 or 0.07870627 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,286.13 or 0.99810335 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $415.57 or 0.00824841 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

