Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Director Igor Y. Khandros Sells 37,500 Shares

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $1,321,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BLI traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.92. 986,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 9.30. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.75 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. On average, analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLI. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 249.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,115,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651,475 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,383,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,609,000 after buying an additional 2,300,058 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 271.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,857,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,552,000 after buying an additional 2,088,128 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,232,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,042,000 after buying an additional 1,113,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Berkeley Lights by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,143,000 after acquiring an additional 794,914 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

