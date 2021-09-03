Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH)

PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 1,725 ($22.54) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.31% from the stock’s previous close.
LON:PPH opened at GBX 1,458 ($19.05) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,546.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,588.41. PPHE Hotel Group has a 12-month low of GBX 900 ($11.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,800 ($23.52). The firm has a market cap of £620.22 million and a P/E ratio of -7.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.98.
About PPHE Hotel Group
