Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH)

PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 1,725 ($22.54) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.31% from the stock’s previous close.

LON:PPH opened at GBX 1,458 ($19.05) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,546.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,588.41. PPHE Hotel Group has a 12-month low of GBX 900 ($11.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,800 ($23.52). The firm has a market cap of £620.22 million and a P/E ratio of -7.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.98.

About PPHE Hotel Group

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Croatia, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

