Berenberg Bank Analysts Give SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) a €20.90 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €20.90 ($24.59) price objective on SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on SAF-Holland and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on SAF-Holland in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on SAF-Holland in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SAF-Holland presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €17.18 ($20.21).

SFQ stock opened at €11.97 ($14.08) on Tuesday. SAF-Holland has a 1-year low of €6.10 ($7.18) and a 1-year high of €14.49 ($17.05). The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.09. The stock has a market cap of $543.37 million and a P/E ratio of 15.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €11.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €12.56.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, and buses. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, disc brakes.

