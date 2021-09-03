Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.26.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.38. The stock had a trading volume of 146,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,954,455. The company has a market capitalization of $142.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $215.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.66.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

