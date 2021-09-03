Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 606,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,194,000 after purchasing an additional 53,422 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 143,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,510,000 after acquiring an additional 34,128 shares in the last quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 110,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,105,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

XLG traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $348.79. 477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,893. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $336.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.42. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $249.34 and a 1-year high of $349.47.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.