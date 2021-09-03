Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Purchases 1,374 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.9% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.83. The stock had a trading volume of 7,273,342 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.79. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

