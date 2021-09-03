Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Fidelity International High Dividend ETF comprises about 0.7% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. owned about 0.98% of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIDI. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 83.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 31,684 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 36.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000.

NYSEARCA:FIDI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.86. The company had a trading volume of 10,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,833. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.70. Fidelity International High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $21.97.

