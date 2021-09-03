Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Short Interest Down 16.9% in August

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the July 29th total of 99,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLPH. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 242.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $59,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $60,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 13.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of -0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.88. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $11.01.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.26. As a group, analysts predict that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.