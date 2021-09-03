Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.29.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBBY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

In related news, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $1,437,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $311,246.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 14,833 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,887 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.42. 24,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,394,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.26. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 1.83. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

