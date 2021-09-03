BCJ Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 65,111 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 167,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,934,000 after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,914,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $463,879.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,403.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $1,798,835.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,829 shares of company stock worth $3,218,940. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SKY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Shares of NYSE:SKY traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.51. 2,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,125. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $66.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 21.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

