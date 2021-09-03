BCJ Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the first quarter worth $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $18.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,282.31. 2,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,589. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,193.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,284.31. The company has a market cap of $93.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,589.00 and a 12 month high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($10.81) earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,487.24.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.