BCJ Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,907 iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1,584.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter valued at $72,000.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.12. 43,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,121,302. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.08. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $38.35.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.