BCJ Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.52. The stock had a trading volume of 27,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,104. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.80 and a 200-day moving average of $240.61. The firm has a market cap of $128.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.05.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.