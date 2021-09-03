BCJ Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG)

BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 27.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 71.4% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 11.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 28,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 980,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after purchasing an additional 33,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

GHG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,550. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.09. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $916.11 million, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.70.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

