BCJ Capital Management LLC Buys 399 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,507,462,000 after buying an additional 7,391,200 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,702.4% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,938,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,386,000 after buying an additional 1,920,980 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,363,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,988,000 after buying an additional 645,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,267.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 673,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,775,000 after buying an additional 624,137 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.95. 708,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,324,084. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.38. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $142.09 and a 12 month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

